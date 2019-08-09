Awm Investment Company Upped Its Reed’s (REED) Stake by $4.20 Million as Market Value Declined; Magna International (MGA) Shareholder Renaissance Group Upped Holding by $352,272 as Stock Price Declined

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Reed’s Inc. (REED) by 259.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 2.10M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.56% . The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, up from 809,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Reed’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.82M market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.025. About 49,227 shares traded. Reed's, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) has risen 25.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c; 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M; 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 7,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 320,357 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 313,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.83. About 736,192 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 58,558 shares to 616,500 shares, valued at $33.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,016 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Magna International Inc. (MGA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Stocks to Buy When Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Reveals Its Pickup Truck – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magna International declares $0.365 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Value Stocks for Your TFSA Account – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

