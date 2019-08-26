Awm Investment Company Upped Its Holding in Reed’s (REED) by $4.20 Million; As Altria Group (MO) Market Valuation Declined, Koshinski Asset Management Lifted Its Stake

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $47.38. About 4.23 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Reed’s Inc. (REED) by 259.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 2.10 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.56% . The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 809,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Reed’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.99% or $0.1169 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8331. About 126,179 shares traded. Reed's, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) has risen 25.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c; 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M; 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associates stated it has 0.32% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Rbo And Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 18,320 were accumulated by Philadelphia Tru Co. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability holds 9,580 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.02M shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division, Illinois-based fund reported 28,559 shares. Davis R M stated it has 11,660 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 0.65% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fred Alger stated it has 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Canandaigua Retail Bank And Tru reported 16,249 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 141.63 million shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management owns 4,400 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wespac Ltd Llc invested in 87,249 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1.46M shares. 30,159 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,237 shares to 12,107 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 3,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,784 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 57,494 shares to 124,714 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dsp Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 322,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,460 shares, and cut its stake in Sharpspring Inc..