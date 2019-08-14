Awm Investment Company Upped Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Stake By $908,615; ELKEM ASA ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (ELKEF) Shorts Decreased By 46.83%

Awm Investment Company Inc increased Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) stake by 23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Awm Investment Company Inc acquired 39,505 shares as Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI)’s stock declined 33.77%. The Awm Investment Company Inc holds 211,246 shares with $4.92 million value, up from 171,741 last quarter. Boingo Wireless Inc. now has $504.85M valuation. The stock decreased 5.41% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 488,171 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless

ELKEM ASA ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) had a decrease of 46.83% in short interest. ELKEF’s SI was 470,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 46.83% from 884,600 shares previously. It closed at $3.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The Company’s products include silicones, ferrosilicones, foundry alloys, carbon materials, and microsilica products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in sale of electric power, as well as supplies heat in the form of steam and hot water.

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Sonos Tipped to Release Portable Speaker With Bluetooth Support – Nasdaq" on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Check Point Research Reveals Modern Cameras' Connectivity to Wi-Fi Make Them Vulnerable to Ransomware and Malware – Nasdaq" published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Akoustis Announces Follow-On Order from a Tier-1 Wireless Telecommunications Customer to Develop Two Additional 5G Mobile BAW Filters – Nasdaq" on August 13, 2019.

