Awm Investment Company Trimmed Position in Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) as Shares Rose; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Lifted Its Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $420,784

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 630,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, down from 860,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $492.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 90,108 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 25,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.73. About 1.26 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Mason Street Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Jump Trading Ltd Company reported 18,600 shares. Ellington Group Ltd Llc owns 20,500 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 27,269 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 0% or 16,800 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 71,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated reported 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Citigroup Inc reported 28,309 shares. Prudential holds 0.01% or 357,805 shares in its portfolio. Perritt Management owns 25,581 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. American Grp has 29,110 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 46.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.3 per share. UCTT’s profit will be $5.71M for 21.59 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “UCT Completes Acquisition of Quantum Global Technologies, LLC. – PR Newswire” on August 27, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “QuantumClean and ChemTrace Showcase Reduced Cost of Ownership at SEMICON West – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Spotify goes back to school on student plans, Qualcomm earnings come with another legal cloud – MarketWatch” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ultra Clean Holdings: Increasing Demand, Solid Fundamentals Make This Semiconductor Stock An Ideal Growth Candidate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 25, 2018.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $283,185 activity.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neuronetics Inc. by 52,487 shares to 177,487 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spero Therapeutics Inc. by 38,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Aqua Metals Inc..

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reimbursement for Medtronic insulin pump established in Germany – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs expanded use for Medtronic aortic valve – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic plcâ€™s (NYSE:MDT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 1.36% or 16,750 shares. Td Asset holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1.70M shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs New York holds 0.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 6,070 shares. Keating Counselors Inc reported 34,800 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru stated it has 1.1% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Indiana Trust & Investment Mgmt invested in 5,092 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 23,187 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Com has invested 1.53% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Utd Fire Gru reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Snyder Mngmt LP invested in 35,297 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Inc Ne holds 0.3% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 9,193 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.16% or 332,506 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.17% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). British Columbia stated it has 375,781 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 0.56% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).