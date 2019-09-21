Awm Investment Company Trimmed Position in Ceva (CEVA) as Stock Value Rose; Atwood & Palmer Cut Its Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $2.98 Million

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Ceva Inc. (CEVA) by 34.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 254,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69 million, down from 734,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Ceva Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $696.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 126,694 shares traded or 16.89% up from the average. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 25/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CEVA LOGISTICS AG TO RATING ‘BB-‘; 09/05/2018 – CEVA 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 04/05/2018 – EQS-News: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA celebrates first day of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS SAYS THE PROPOSED IPO IS EXPECTED TO CONSIST OF AN ALL PRIMARY OFFERING IN THE AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.3 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Ceva, Polyphor announce float plans in busy Swiss IPO market; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Appends Limited Default (LD) Designation To Ceva Group Plc Caa2-PD Probability Of Default Rating (PDR); 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS START OF TRADING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ANTICIPATED TO BE 4 MAY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ceva Group Plc’s Corporate Family Rating (“Cfr”) To B1; Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS IPO : BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE OVERSUBSCRIBED ON THE FULL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Shipping firm CMA CGM to buy 25 pct stake in Ceva Logistics

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 10,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 96,934 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.47M, down from 107,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $296.33. About 1.24 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $522.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atomera Incorporated by 200,000 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Tactile Systems Technology In.

Analysts await CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CEVA’s profit will be $661,011 for 263.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by CEVA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.63, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold CEVA shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.21 million shares or 4.06% less from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 25.72 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $740.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 65,419 shares to 67,294 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heartland Finl Usa Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 9,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr.