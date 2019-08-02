Awm Investment Company Trimmed Its Position in Biotelemetry (BEAT) by $620,000; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Holds Holding in Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 16,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 176,280 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 160,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.86. About 1.53M shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY EPS $2.80-EPS $3; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 09/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – BLK: BlackRock not featuring Walmart, Dick’s in some funds over; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Says Firearms Restrictions Turned Away Some Customers; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q Net $116M; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY CapEx $250M; 10/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Two New Stores in April; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Slides as Inventory Woes and Discounting Hurt Margins

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (BEAT) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.32% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 729,945 shares traded or 80.92% up from the average. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 4,630 shares to 63,220 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 48,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,266 shares, and cut its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 243,219 shares. 691,260 were reported by Prudential Financial. Parametric Associates Ltd has invested 0.02% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Wesbanco Bancorp owns 47,474 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 63,739 shares. Maverick Ltd reported 184,808 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 470,051 were reported by Brown Advisory. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 149,344 are owned by Riverhead Cap Management Lc. 16,500 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 70,935 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company holds 171,439 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 221,437 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.03% or 2.88 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 3,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 11,327 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 6,000 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank stated it has 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 53,907 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 25,008 shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc has 4,255 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 1,500 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 864,087 shares. Quantbot Technology LP accumulated 13,210 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Com stated it has 15,325 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 3,532 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt invested in 9,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 3.50 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.