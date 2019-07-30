Awm Investment Company Trimmed By $9.98 Million Its Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Holding; Energous (WATT) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Energous (NASDAQ:WATT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Energous had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by National Securities on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18.1 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. See Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) latest ratings:

01/05/2019 Broker: Ladenburg Thalmann Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $18.1 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: National Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) stake by 86.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 2.50M shares as Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL)’s stock declined 4.88%. The Awm Investment Company Inc holds 380,878 shares with $1.70 million value, down from 2.88M last quarter. Maxwell Technologies Inc. now has $208.68M valuation. It closed at $4.48 lastly. It is down 17.19% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical MXWL News: 11/05/2018 – Goodbye W: Manhattan’s Original W Hotel Is Now Known as Maxwell; 27/03/2018 – SEC: Maxwell Technologies Prematurely Recognized revenue From Sale of Ultracapacitors; 01/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 15km NE of Maxwell, CA; 16/03/2018 – 18th Annual Soul Beach Music Festival Hosted by Aruba Announces High Voltage Headliners: Alicia Keys, Maxwell & Marlon Wayans; 27/03/2018 – SEC ALSO CHARGES EX-MAXWELL TECH CEO DAVID SCHRAMM; 30/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 18km NE of Maxwell, CA; 09/04/2018 – KFMB-TV: Jessica Simpson Says Daughter Maxwell Can Walk a Runway ‘Better Than Her Mama’; 27/03/2018 – Maxwell Technologies, former executive settle U.S. SEC charges; 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies: 1Q Energy Storage Product Line Rev Appears to Exceed Earlier Expectations; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.8 – 11km N of Maxwell, CA

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. The company has market cap of $132.13 million. The companyÂ’s technology could enable wire-free charging solutions for contact charging, as well as at a distance charging. It currently has negative earnings. It develops WattUp, a wire-free charging technology that charges electronic devices by surrounding them with a contained three dimensional radio frequency energy pocket.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $51,076 activity. 3,400 Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) shares with value of $25,538 were sold by Sereda Brian J. On Monday, February 4 Johnston Cesar sold $25,538 worth of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) or 3,400 shares.

More notable recent Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Energous Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Energous Receives FCC Certification of GaN-Based WattUp Wireless Charging Transmitter – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Solar, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.0367 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3433. About 555,119 shares traded or 48.54% up from the average. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has declined 71.34% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 09/04/2018 – Energous Receives FCC Certification for its Near Field Wireless Charging Transmitter Running at 900 MHz; 21/04/2018 – DJ Energous Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WATT); 03/05/2018 – Short-seller Chris Brown says wireless charging company Energous is ‘worthless’; 27/03/2018 – Energous Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chmn of the Bd; 01/05/2018 – Energous 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 27/03/2018 – Energous Adds Nick Alexopolous and Carol Lindstrom as Board Members; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chairman Emeritus; 03/05/2018 – Short-seller Chris Brown is not a believer in Energous’ technology, calling it a “fraud.”; 27/03/2018 – Energous: Griffin Replaces John Gaulding as Chairman

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold Energous Corporation shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.44 million shares or 7.27% more from 6.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors invested in 20,402 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 32,384 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brave Asset stated it has 11,735 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Washington Retail Bank owns 500 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 11,168 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & accumulated 0% or 27,434 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Retail Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 12,646 shares. Alphamark Advisors Lc invested in 0% or 100 shares. State Street invested in 408,215 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Parametric Assocs Lc invested in 39,012 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Blackrock has invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Hood River Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 431,438 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Maxwell Technologies News: MXWL Stock Skyrockets on Tesla Deal – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microcaps dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Battery Developments Will Cement Leading Position Of BYD Auto And Tesla – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Closer Look At The Tesla – Maxwell Technologies Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (MXWL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MXWL Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.