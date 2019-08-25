Awm Investment Company Stake In Liqtech International (LIQT) Was Boosted; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined While Iconiq Capital Decreased Its Position

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 87,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 220,531 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.24M, down from 307,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12M shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 17/03/2018 – Alibaba’s plan to launch Alipay-style payment in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (LIQT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 672,200 shares as the company's stock rose 12.38% . The institutional investor held 5.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41 million, up from 4.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Liqtech International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.36% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About 1.06M shares traded or 423.01% up from the average. LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) has risen 142.73% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 142.73% the S&P500.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 57,494 shares to 124,714 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sharpspring Inc. by 103,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 407,454 shares, and cut its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold LIQT shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 16.11 million shares or 6.47% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 83,940 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder holds 0.08% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) or 777,022 shares. 503,701 were accumulated by Eam Invsts Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 100,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 93,085 shares. Parsons Management Incorporated Ri owns 0.01% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 48,000 shares. Awm Inv owns 5.31M shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. 1492 Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.42% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 229,116 shares. Bell Bankshares stated it has 10,610 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard holds 0% or 914,092 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). 1.79M are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com.