Awm Investment Company Stake In Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Was Raised; Amazon (AMZN) Shareholder Fiduciary Trust Company Has Cut Its Stake by $343,540 as Valuation Declined

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 193 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 30,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18 million, down from 31,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q EPS $3.27; 30/05/2018 – Although Amazon has indisputably disrupted retail, Lake argued the business model is “almost the opposite” of Stitch Fix; 11/05/2018 – The smartphone maker generated a $48.35 billion profit during its fiscal 2017 and made $13.8 billion in net income during the March 2018 quarter, while Amazon’s total net income since inception is about $9.6 billion; 03/05/2018 – This 13-year-old startup just got $100 million and is valued at over $1 billion – now it’s taking on Amazon, Google, and Appl; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team was in Newark, N.J. this week; 30/05/2018 – JetSweep Achieves Advanced Consulting Partner Status in Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s ‘Long Runway’ to Retail Success: Report — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a candy-colored Echo and a version of Alexa that rewards politeness

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 39,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 211,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, up from 171,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $580.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.11% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.2. About 1.75M shares traded or 167.85% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Boingo Wireless Prices $175 Million Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023 – GlobeNewswire” on October 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FOCUS-Waymo tests Wi-Fi in driverless taxis hoping perks can route it past rivals – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NETGEAR: The Rebound Should Continue – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Acquires Wifi Router Startup Eero – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Telecom Stock Roundup: Qualcomm Wins EU Battle, AT&T’s Streaming Service & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.08 million activity. $736,350 worth of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) was sold by Hagan David.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Herald, United Kingdom-based fund reported 619,000 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc accumulated 131 shares. Park West Asset Management owns 344,088 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru accumulated 563,641 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 190,006 shares. Timpani Cap Management Ltd Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 50,861 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 512,876 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 77,400 shares. Stephens Inv Mngmt Group Inc Limited Com invested in 650,250 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 171,658 shares. Swiss National Bank stated it has 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Qs Invsts Lc invested in 98,589 shares. Ameritas Invest owns 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 3,250 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 300,019 shares. Macquarie Grp owns 626 shares.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 230,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scpharmaceuticals Inc. by 167,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,057 shares, and cut its stake in Pc (NASDAQ:PCTI).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday Apple Rumors: 2020 MacBooks May Include 5G – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Malls Are Thriving in an Era of Ecommerce – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO), Amazon (AMZN), and When to Sell a Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Legal Setbacks Unlikely to Significantly Affect Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Antitrust Insurance For Amazon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,178 shares to 38,809 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,321 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.