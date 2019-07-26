Awm Investment Company Stake In Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Was Boosted; Baldwin Brothers Increased Holding in Bank Of America (BAC) by $652,779 as Share Price Declined

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 39,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 211,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 171,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $671.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 635,337 shares traded or 5.16% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 6.70% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 24,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 313,088 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, up from 288,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 43.20M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch SA Annual Financial Report; 21/03/2018 – OilPrice.com: BofA In On $6 Billion Financing Deal for Petrobras Subsidiary Bid; 14/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANK HEAD: LOAN GROWTH CAN EXCEED GDP OVER TIME; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO: BLOCKCHAIN NOT AS EFFICIENT AS SOME CURRENT TECH; 28/03/2018 – MANNAI PICKS BOFA, NOMURA, STANCHART FOR PERPETUAL $ BOND

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Prime Day Update: 24 hours Left to Shop â€“ Thousands of New Deals, Exclusives, and More – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Google goes Nigerian with local accent, ‘informal’ transit routes – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Shaw Declares Dividend Payable on Preferred Shares – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Computer Networking Industry Prospects Not So Bright – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bad News But Good Outlook For NXP Semiconductors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Superconductor Corp by 308,073 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $13.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orthopediatrics Corp. by 111,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,041 shares, and cut its stake in Scpharmaceuticals Inc..

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.20 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $736,350 was made by Hagan David on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Stephens Investment Mngmt Llc has invested 0.31% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). 540,914 are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins The. The California-based Rice Hall James And Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.1% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 14,849 shares stake. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 131 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.12% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) or 28,000 shares. Awm Invest accumulated 211,246 shares. Affinity Advisors Ltd Com reported 14,065 shares stake. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 304,347 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Fifth Third Retail Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Ellington Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 38,400 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Lc holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 469,554 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 155,894 were accumulated by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Lc. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 13,512 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Sadoff Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.72 million shares. Cap Investors owns 53.77M shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Cullinan Assocs Inc reported 0.18% stake. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt reported 144,662 shares stake. King Luther Management Corp stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Connecticut-based Bronson Point Mngmt Ltd has invested 3.76% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd has invested 10.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sound Shore Mngmt Ct has 8.03M shares. Palisade Mgmt Lc Nj stated it has 35,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management owns 21,360 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 9,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Fed OKs BofA’s plan to return billions of dollars back to shareholders – Charlotte Business Journal” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Worries Over Progress On Trade, Earnings Uncertainty Cloud Market Sentiment – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of America Corporation 6 NCUM PFD SR GG declares $1.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.