Awm Investment Company Raised Stake in Boingo Wireless (WIFI) by $908,615 as Valuation Declined; As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Cut Its Position

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14 million, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $101.39. About 315,255 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 39,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 211,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 171,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.86M market cap company. The stock increased 14.23% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 1.61M shares traded or 125.92% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 2,877 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Sit Inv Associates Incorporated holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Natixis has invested 0.07% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 12,631 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 5,115 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc holds 191,694 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 142,294 shares. The Arkansas-based Ifrah Inc has invested 0.24% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 128,416 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd owns 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 2,862 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability has 81,359 shares.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 230,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,002 shares, and cut its stake in Dsp Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). First Hawaiian Bancorporation stated it has 0.01% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 55,028 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 13,413 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,659 shares. Macquarie Limited reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 12,627 shares in its portfolio. Pembroke Mgmt Ltd accumulated 979,804 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.12% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 28,000 shares. Daruma Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 2.8% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 1.06 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). 17,433 are held by Etrade Capital Mngmt. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company stated it has 23,034 shares. 1492 Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 198,972 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 13,000 shares.