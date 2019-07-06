Awm Investment Company Raised Its Neophotonics (NPTN) Holding; First Financial Upped Stake in Comcast (CMCSA) as Stock Price Rose

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 8.86M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 23/05/2018 – Sky’s Gilbert `Reasonably Ambivalent’ About Comcast, Fox Choice; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer for some of Fox’s assets – including $2.5 billion in break-up fees if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/05/2018 – FCC SAYS RULES ADOPTED IN DECEMBER ALLOWING INTERNET PROVIDERS TO BLOCK OR SLOW CONTENT WILL TAKE EFFECT AROUND JUNE 10; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – THROUGHOUT PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS FROM EFFECTIVE DATE, COMCAST UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, AND SKY UNDERTAKES, SKY SHALL MAINTAIN UK HQ IN OSTERLEY; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q EPS 66c

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NPTN) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 85,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.42 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19M, up from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 607,045 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 6.08% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 16/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was sold by Murdock Daniel C..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 309,611 shares. 961,497 were reported by Sei Invs Communications. Cls Invs Lc has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% or 1,720 shares. Opus Inv Management has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tealwood Asset Mngmt holds 0.91% or 53,679 shares. Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.24% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Addenda Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cleararc Capital owns 0.82% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 109,596 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 14,529 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Company reported 103,534 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Management LP accumulated 191,163 shares. Sol Management accumulated 0.72% or 64,708 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Lc owns 7,060 shares. Uss Invest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2.79% or 6.21 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NPTN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 95,878 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) or 78,569 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 393,312 shares or 0% of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advsrs reported 344,281 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Lc stated it has 179,315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 97,188 shares. Blackrock reported 2.52 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Group Inc One Trading Lp invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability owns 205,000 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 35,000 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 55,755 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 7,485 shares or 0% of the stock. Walthausen Limited Liability Corp accumulated 169,680 shares.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orthopediatrics Corp. by 111,377 shares to 373,041 shares, valued at $16.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 230,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,000 shares, and cut its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

