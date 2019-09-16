Awm Investment Company Raised Graham Corp. (GHM) Position by $834,800; Shares Rose; As Osi Systems (OSIS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Bank Of America Has Decreased Stake by $575,680

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Graham Corp. (GHM) by 27.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 41,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 190,886 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 149,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Graham Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.33. About 40,733 shares traded or 71.36% up from the average. Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) has declined 17.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GHM News: 12/04/2018 – Sen. Coons: Bipartisan, bicameral bill from Sens. Coons, Graham, Gillibrand & Reps. Panetta, Gallagher addresses cybersecurity; 31/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 1km WSW of Florence-Graham, CA; 31/05/2018 – Graham Corp 4Q EPS 9c; 12/04/2018 – #Speakingindance: Empowerment, Martha Graham-Style; 31/05/2018 – GRAHAM CORP – BACKLOG AT END FISCAL 2018 WAS A RECORD $117.9 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham On Putin’s Russia And Sanctions; 14/03/2018 – Graham Greene’s Iconic Novels Available Digitally for the First Time in the US; 27/04/2018 – RBS – FRANCESCA BARNES, GRAHAM BEALE,IAN CORMACK WILL BE APPOINTED TO BOARDS OF RING-FENCED BANK ENTITIES AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS WITH EFFECT FROM MAY 1; 09/04/2018 – EX-FB BOARD MEMBER DON GRAHAM COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK POST; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham Statement On China Tariffs

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (OSIS) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 5,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 148,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.71 million, down from 153,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Osi Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $104.73. About 128,070 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 83C; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS ABOUT $938 MLN, COMPARED WITH $738 MLN AS OF JUNE 30, 2017; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $267.3M, EST. $263.4M; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.065 BLN TO $1.095 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Management Exits Position in OSI Systems; 06/03/2018 – Because what else would you do with your cash when a contract that generated likely over half of EBITDA is drastically cut & could go away in two years? $OSIS announces share buyback; 08/03/2018 – OSI Systems Facilitates Significant Drug Seizure in Albania; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Sales $1.065B-$1.095B; 21/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19; 18/04/2018 – OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $522.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) by 257,528 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceva Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 254,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,000 shares, and cut its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $3,700 activity.

More notable recent Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Graham Corporation Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – Business Wire” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Graham Corporation 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Graham declares $0.11 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Graham Corporation to Present at Midwest IDEAS Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 6 investors sold GHM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.61 million shares or 2.67% more from 7.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation reported 80 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt holds 72,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 426,157 shares. State Street holds 0% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) or 184,293 shares. Moreover, Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc has 0.01% invested in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 133,109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 114,997 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Century has invested 0% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 796 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Interest Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley invested in 400 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 0% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Invesco stated it has 0% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Heritage Investors Management Corp accumulated 15,456 shares.

Analysts await OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 4.94% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.81 per share. OSIS’s profit will be $15.49M for 30.80 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by OSI Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.09% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EES) by 58,772 shares to 901,470 shares, valued at $32.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (Call) (NYSE:ABX) by 588,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 763,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (Put) (NYSE:HOG).

More notable recent OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OSIS, TGT, PLAN – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “OSI Systems Awarded $4 Million Contract to Provide Explosives and Narcotics Trace Detection Systems – Business Wire” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top-Ranked Tech Stocks to Buy in 2H19 – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Frontier Communications, Digi International, OSI, Mercury General, Ciner Resources LP, and CBIZ â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold OSIS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.55 million shares or 1.89% more from 17.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Corporation accumulated 3,496 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Com Of Vermont reported 500 shares. 330 were reported by Preferred Limited Liability Company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 6,300 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 3,372 shares. 81,723 are held by Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership. Charles Schwab Investment holds 147,314 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bankshares Incorporated holds 17,549 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 2,504 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc reported 292,049 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Co holds 52,734 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Company reported 3,750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 25,635 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 27,116 shares.