Awm Investment Company Position in Kopin (KOPN) Has Raised by $718,303; Horseman Capital Management LTD Maintains Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Kopin Corporation (KOPN) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 718,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 7.28M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 6.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Kopin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9502. About 102,800 shares traded. Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) has declined 61.33% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KOPN News: 08/05/2018 – Kopin Backs 2018 Rev $35M-$40M; 16/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kopin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOPN); 08/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP KOPN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $35 MLN TO $40 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Kopin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Kopin Anticipates Achieving Break Even Profitability by Yr End 2019; 08/03/2018 Kopin 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 08/05/2018 – Kopin 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 – Kopin Sees 2018 Rev $35M-$40M; 08/05/2018 – KOPIN CORP – ON TRACK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $35-$40 MLN

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $106.04. About 2.71 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 19/04/2018 – Housing Wire: JPMorgan Chase significantly expanding in Washington, D.C. area; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CIB CO-PRESIDENT PINTO SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 08/05/2018 – WWE®’s George Barrios to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Investor Conference; 27/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts the S&P 500 will rise by 13 percent through year-end 2018, citing valuation and improving fundamentals; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “JPMorgan, Qualcomm And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 22 – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Advisors Limited Liability has 144,033 shares. Aspen Inv Mngmt stated it has 19,580 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation invested in 631,487 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Llc accumulated 467,480 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 2.8% or 812,621 shares. Barr E S And Com reported 189,387 shares stake. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.31 million shares. Newfocus Financial owns 28,271 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 855,577 shares. Stevens First Principles owns 56 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation accumulated 44,670 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc accumulated 630,130 shares or 2.28% of the stock. Private Tru Company Na holds 81,915 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Bourgeon Mgmt Lc reported 65,081 shares. Kepos LP reported 113,386 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,100 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pc (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 83,412 shares to 190,987 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) by 2.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,878 shares, and cut its stake in Scpharmaceuticals Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold KOPN shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 32.95 million shares or 2.75% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 38,694 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 23,737 shares stake. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,007 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 125,118 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 0% invested in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) for 664,465 shares. Awm Investment Communications holds 7.28M shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN). 15,127 are held by Cetera Advsrs Llc. State Street invested in 1.68M shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 1,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0% in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 980,068 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 46,280 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 15,000 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN).