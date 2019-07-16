Awm Investment Company Maintains Position in Reed’s (REED); As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Market Value Rose, Holder Venor Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 286,151 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Reed’s Inc. (REED) by 259.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 2.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 42.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, up from 809,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Reed’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About 28,248 shares traded. Reed's, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) has risen 47.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.26% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 44% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 539% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 73% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 56 were reported by Tci Wealth Advisors. Citigroup holds 0% or 63,801 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co stated it has 111,877 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tegean Cap Management Lc has 9.52% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Dupont Cap Management Corporation owns 30,304 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Company owns 26,630 shares. First Personal Service holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 300 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.04% or 9,184 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 335 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 25,280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Incorporated reported 9,795 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 74,802 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 150,000 shares.