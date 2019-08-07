Awm Investment Company Maintains Holding in Kopin (KOPN); As American Tower (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Grassi Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $1.38 Million

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Kopin Corporation (KOPN) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 718,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 7.28M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 6.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Kopin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.14. About 34,091 shares traded. Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) has declined 61.33% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KOPN News: 08/05/2018 – Kopin Backs 2018 Rev $35M-$40M; 08/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING BREAK EVEN PROFITABILITY BY YEAR END 2019; 12/03/2018 – Kopin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Kopin Provides Business Update and Fourth Quarter, Fiscal 2017 Operating Results; 16/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Kopin Anticipates Achieving Break Even Profitability by Yr End 2019; 08/03/2018 – Kopin Sees 2018 Rev $35M-$40M; 08/05/2018 – KOPIN CORP – ON TRACK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $35-$40 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Kopin Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Operating Results; 08/03/2018 Kopin 4Q Loss/Shr 4c

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 6,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 48,445 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, down from 55,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $214.01. About 246,886 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orthopediatrics Corp. by 111,377 shares to 373,041 shares, valued at $16.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) by 2.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,878 shares, and cut its stake in Sharpspring Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold KOPN shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 32.95 million shares or 2.75% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 125,118 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 49,034 shares stake. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 76,003 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0% in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN). Comerica Bank holds 0% in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) or 66,372 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN). Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN). Stifel Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN). Virtu Financial Ltd Com owns 12,007 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN). Mason Street Advsr Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 21,693 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd accumulated 100 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Lc accumulated 672,530 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs owns 44,264 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $282,304 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 12,905 shares. Parsons Cap Management Ri holds 1.28% or 59,536 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has 303,665 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Phocas Fin owns 7,482 shares. 7,130 are owned by Stratos Wealth Limited. Creative Planning stated it has 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Yhb Invest Advsr Inc has invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Inc invested in 2,455 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Torray Ltd Liability Corp has 2.61% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Veritable Limited Partnership has 20,041 shares. Philadelphia accumulated 0.03% or 1,583 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.09% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Mgmt Com has invested 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Geode Capital Management Lc holds 0.29% or 5.65M shares in its portfolio.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Prop (NYSE:STWD) by 272,350 shares to 298,150 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).