Awm Investment Company Lowered By $2.30 Million Its Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Stake; Morgan Stanley (MS) Shorts Decreased By 13.35%

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had a decrease of 13.35% in short interest. MS’s SI was 11.44 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 13.35% from 13.20M shares previously. With 11.93M avg volume, 1 days are for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s short sellers to cover MS’s short positions. The SI to Morgan Stanley’s float is 0.96%. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 8.98 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 25/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S ZENTNER CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 21/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. Receives Highest Rating from Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for Community Reinvestment; 04/05/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC MGNS.L – TRADING UPDATE FOR PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO DATE; 23/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says China Reaction to Tariffs Still in Focus; 09/05/2018 – Morgan profits up as it readies for electric future; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR QUARTER WAS 20.9%; 17/04/2018 – Morgan Sindall’s investment unit signs property JV with Hertfordshire council; 13/03/2018 – MUFJ MORGAN STANLEY TO FIRE GLEN WOOD OVER HARASSMENT CLAIM; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) stake by 26.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 230,000 shares as Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT)’s stock rose 10.23%. The Awm Investment Company Inc holds 630,000 shares with $6.52M value, down from 860,000 last quarter. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. now has $552.65 million valuation. The stock increased 3.92% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 284,254 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has declined 23.50% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.93% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M

Analysts await Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 69.09% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.55 per share. UCTT’s profit will be $6.69M for 20.66 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $283,185 activity. GRANGER CLARENCE L bought $283,185 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 29,323 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.02% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) or 506,470 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys, Arizona-based fund reported 60,184 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Parkside Bancshares And Tru holds 0% or 91 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 15,689 shares. Shelton Management stated it has 0.14% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Rhumbline Advisers has 113,955 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Lc has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Pacific Ridge Cap Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 2.02% or 726,288 shares. Ameriprise reported 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Victory Mngmt accumulated 0% or 208,910 shares. Teton Incorporated holds 157,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc reported 73,366 shares.

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Business Growth Power Ultra Clean Holdings’s (NASDAQ:UCTT) Share Price Gain of 148%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ultra Clean To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QuantumClean and ChemTrace Showcase Reduced Cost of Ownership at SEMICON West – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ultra Clean Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) earned “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Monday, March 11. The stock of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) earned “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, February 22. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial services and products to firms, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $75.48 billion. The companyÂ’s Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. It has a 9.64 P/E ratio. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, and market-making services in equity securities and fixed income products, including foreign exchange and commodities, as well as prime brokerage services; corporate loans, commercial and residential mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for equities and commodities customers; loans to municipalities; and investments and research services.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Plans To Return A Record $8.3 Billion To Shareholders In The Next 12 Months – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Susquehanna Cuts Transports Price Targets But Anticipates Good Setup For Spot-Exposed Brokers – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley (MS) Boosts Share Buyback Authorization to $6B (from $4.7B); Plans to Raises Quarterly Dividend 16.67% – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 10 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, February 19. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 1 by Societe Generale. Oppenheimer maintained Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $61 target.