Awm Investment Company Lifted Reed’s (REED) Position By $4.20 Million; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Decreased Its Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Stake

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) stake by 8.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 55,209 shares as Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR)’s stock declined 4.04%. The Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc holds 622,500 shares with $84.34 million value, down from 677,709 last quarter. Monolithic Power Systems Inc. now has $6.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $144.05. About 134,893 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Awm Investment Company Inc increased Reed’s Inc. (REED) stake by 259.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Awm Investment Company Inc acquired 2.10M shares as Reed’s Inc. (REED)’s stock declined 13.56%. The Awm Investment Company Inc holds 2.91M shares with $8.41 million value, up from 809,202 last quarter. Reed’s Inc. now has $73.04M valuation. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 536,811 shares traded or 467.03% up from the average. Reed's, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) has risen 25.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line

Among 3 analysts covering Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Monolithic Power has $165 highest and $145 lowest target. $153.33’s average target is 6.44% above currents $144.05 stock price. Monolithic Power had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) rating on Monday, March 18. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $150 target. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of MPWR in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Needham.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased Shake Shack Inc. stake by 64,385 shares to 823,505 valued at $48.71M in 2019Q1. It also upped Elastic N.V. stake by 7,195 shares and now owns 28,425 shares. Zillow Group Inc. Class C was raised too.

