Awm Investment Company Increases Stake in Boingo Wireless (WIFI); Gtt Communications (GTT) Market Value Declined While Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 39,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 211,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 171,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $582.78M market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $13.15. About 506,861 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 163,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 193,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 797,541 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Gtt’s B2 Cfr, Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO; 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 17, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of upcoming telecom GTT Communications; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Check Point Research Reveals Modern Cameras’ Connectivity to Wi-Fi Make Them Vulnerable to Ransomware and Malware – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear Of The Day: Netgear (NTGR) – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Akoustis Technologies to Attend the Lake Street 3rd Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG3) Conference on September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Acquires Wifi Router Startup Eero – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Shaw Provides Dividend Rate Notice for Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Class 2 Preferred Shares, Series B – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Superconductor Corp by 308,073 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $13.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biofrontera Ag (Germany).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. International Grp, a New York-based fund reported 26,167 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.09% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Awm Investment reported 211,246 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Geode Lc reported 525,379 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 98,589 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kames Cap Public Ltd Co holds 0.03% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) or 47,722 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication has 100 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated accumulated 13,724 shares. Stifel stated it has 16,056 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated has 3.15 million shares. Stephens Inv Gp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). White Pine Cap Limited Liability invested in 1.05% or 122,360 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0.01% stake. Sei owns 17,344 shares for 0% of their portfolio.