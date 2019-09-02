Awm Investment Company Increases Stake in Boingo Wireless (WIFI); Ami Asset Management Holding in Church & Dwight Com (CHD) Lowered by $11.66 Million

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 39,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 211,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, up from 171,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.65M market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 581,863 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (CHD) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 164,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The hedge fund held 712,161 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.73M, down from 876,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.78. About 901,491 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orthopediatrics Corp. by 111,377 shares to 373,041 shares, valued at $16.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sharpspring Inc. by 103,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 407,454 shares, and cut its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.07% or 14,065 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Co reported 222,028 shares. Redwood Ltd Co reported 817,984 shares. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 304,347 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 238,403 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Com holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 1.47M shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research invested in 0.01% or 45,164 shares. Daruma Cap Ltd invested in 2.8% or 1.06 million shares. 98,589 are held by Qs Ltd Liability Corp. Aqr Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 17,433 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 361,631 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp owns 556,312 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes has 2.46% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Morgan Stanley invested in 5.43M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Fjarde Ap holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 113,792 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Limited Co holds 102,800 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. Bamco holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 683,232 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 57,953 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Orrstown Financial Svcs holds 1.65% or 16,517 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Investment Inc has 40,675 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Com Ma accumulated 995,223 shares. Toth Fin Advisory Corp reported 57,490 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 67,195 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Advsrs accumulated 4.17% or 98,380 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 4,253 shares. Naples Advisors Ltd Liability reported 9,700 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.05% or 2.16 million shares.

