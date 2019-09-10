Awm Investment Company Increased Its Reed’s (REED) Position by $4.20 Million; First Republic Bk (FRC) Holder Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Raised Its Holding by $590,100 as Shares Declined

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $91.1. About 1.35 million shares traded or 12.63% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Reed’s Inc. (REED) by 259.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 2.10 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.56% . The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 809,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Reed’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 100,065 shares traded. Reed's, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) has risen 25.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M; 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08 million and $117.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Gr (NYSE:UNH) by 4,384 shares to 93,653 shares, valued at $23.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Basf Se Adr (BASFY) by 38,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,600 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mtg (NYSE:BXMT).

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PUB vs. FRC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 04, 2019.