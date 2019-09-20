Awm Investment Company Increased Holding in Biotelemetry (BEAT) as Stock Price Declined; Holder Laffer Investments Increased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (BEAT) by 30.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 196,764 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 170 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 13,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $714.23M, up from 12,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $522.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 345,221 shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 61,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,900 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold BEAT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 30.15 million shares or 2.20% more from 29.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd holds 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) or 546,496 shares. 4,230 are held by Pinnacle Ptnrs. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Ancora Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Invesco Limited stated it has 1.28 million shares. Logan Management reported 154,444 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. 7,397 were accumulated by Concorde Asset Management Llc. Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 8,158 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). 4,971 are held by Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Company. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 101,201 shares. Awm has invested 0.78% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). New England Management Inc invested 0.37% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 20,717 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited holds 1,211 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.