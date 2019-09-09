Awm Investment Company Holds Position in Reed’s (REED); Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS) Holder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Boosted Stake

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 53,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 332,585 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, up from 279,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 4.80M shares traded or 91.57% up from the average. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 27/03/2018 – INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP NV INS2.DE : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE 24.70 EUROS; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 13/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S CEO SAYS REPAYMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS TO RESULT IN SAVINGS OF AROUND 250 MLN SFR ANNUALLY, WITH LARGEST PART ONLY TO BE REALIZED IN 2019- SWISS NEWSPAPER FUW; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 10/05/2018 – Credit Suisse’s Santangelo Says IPOs Have Been Well Absorbed in the Market (Video); 22/03/2018 – Chinese consumers are increasingly preferring to buy domestic: Credit Suisse; 20/04/2018 – UK government appoints Credit Suisse banker to manage RBS stake ahead of sale; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 14/04/2018 – Singapore is home to one of the region’s highest concentrations of ultrahigh-net-worth individuals — those with $50 million or more in net assets. Credit Suisse Research Institute says the number of ultrarich grew by 15.3% to rank 20th globally; 28/03/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 240P FROM 230P; RATING OUTPERFORM

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Reed’s Inc. (REED) by 259.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 2.10 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.56% . The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 809,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Reed’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.70M market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 55,669 shares traded. Reed's, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) has risen 25.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biofrontera Ag (Germany) by 2.16 million shares to 7.43 million shares, valued at $23.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 603,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 827,900 shares, and cut its stake in Pc (NASDAQ:PCTI).

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.