Awm Investment Company Holding in Cpi Aerostructures (CVU) Has Decreased as Stock Rose; Arosa Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 85.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 234,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 509,625 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.70M, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.7. About 3.34 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Cpi Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 89,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.23% . The institutional investor held 488,796 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 578,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Cpi Aerostructures Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 4,194 shares traded. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CVU) has declined 19.07% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CVU News: 22/03/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – AT QTR-END, TOTAL BACKLOG AT $373.3 MLN WITH MULTI-YEAR DEFENSE CONTRACTS COMPRISING 78%; 22/03/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC CVU.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $92 MLN TO $96 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CPI Aerostructures Sees FY18 Rev $92.0M-$96.0M; 16/05/2018 – CPI Aerostructures Receives Additional Purchase Orders for T-38C Aircraft Modification Kits; 07/03/2018 CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – CONTRACT AMENDMENT EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE BY ONE YEAR; 17/05/2018 – CPI Aerostructures to Participate at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 16/05/2018 – CPI Aerostructures Has to Date Received Five Orders Totaling $18.1 M Under Potential $49 M Contract; 15/05/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES – DECREASE IN F-16 PROGRAM REV IS TIMING ISSUE & EXPECT REV FROM PROGRAM TO GROW IN FISCAL 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ CPI Aerostructures Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVU)

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $522.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graham Corp. (NYSE:GHM) by 41,740 shares to 190,886 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zafgen Inc. by 454,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gaia Inc..

More notable recent CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CPI Aerostructures Awarded Purchase Orders Totaling $4.6 Million From Turkish Aerospace Industries – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CPI Aerostructures Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “11 tax-loss stocks to pick up before the end of the year – MarketWatch” on December 23, 2016. More interesting news about CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CPI Aerostructures Awarded Multi-Year Contract by Lockheed Martin for F-16V Structural Assemblies – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CPI Aero Announces $65.7 Million Air Force Contract for T-38 Aircraft Modification Kits – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 4 investors sold CVU shares while 14 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 5.75 million shares or 1.26% less from 5.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Co has 50,730 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0% or 68,673 shares. Northern Tru invested in 25,158 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 5,800 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0% or 14,150 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). Vanguard Grp owns 524,391 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). Penn Cap owns 469,593 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested 0.36% of its portfolio in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). Tradewinds Cap Limited Company has 0% invested in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). First Wilshire holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) for 10,950 shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested in 0% or 983 shares.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $633.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workhorse Group Inc by 178,333 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 30,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 463,830 shares, and cut its stake in Cactus Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 69,322 shares. 41,711 were reported by Strs Ohio. Moreover, Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 0.04% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.03% or 86,426 shares. Denali Advisors Lc stated it has 0.17% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Hartford Inv Mngmt stated it has 46,291 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 21,509 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Paragon Lc reported 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 101,920 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt has 73 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Limited Co holds 14,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 845,976 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 766,762 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 65,764 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot – A Sustainable Gas Major – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas Making Boatloads Of Money With Its Low-Cost Gas Production – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.