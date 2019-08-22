Awm Investment Company Holding in Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Upped as Stock Price Declined; Whirlpool Com (WHR) Stake Maintained by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (WHR) by 30.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 12,345 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 9,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $139.81. About 228,679 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA NAMES YATIN MALHOTRA NEW CFO; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Plans EUR-Denominated, Fixed-Rate 10-Year Issuance; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Capital Management Exits Position in Whirlpool

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 39,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 211,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 171,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.62M market cap company. The stock increased 14.59% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 1.14M shares traded or 60.57% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 6,929 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 58 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation, a Australia-based fund reported 13,088 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 1.22 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. South Dakota Invest Council owns 106,870 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.01% or 3,101 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 60,433 shares. Massachusetts Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 695,879 shares. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America holds 0% or 179 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Et Al invested in 28,188 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 3,495 were accumulated by Spinnaker Tru. Cap Mngmt Assoc Ny owns 2,400 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. New York-based Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd has invested 0.39% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). First City Management Incorporated owns 9,790 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp accumulated 29,361 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd holds 0% or 37,880 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Awm reported 211,246 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 63,285 shares. Glenmede Co Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 90,000 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% or 77,450 shares. Rk Ltd Liability Company has 2.41% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 35,200 shares. Timpani Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.57% or 50,861 shares. 5,217 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14.89M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Stifel Financial accumulated 0% or 16,056 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech holds 0.02% or 7,200 shares.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scpharmaceuticals Inc. by 167,447 shares to 246,057 shares, valued at $738,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sharpspring Inc. by 103,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 407,454 shares, and cut its stake in Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL).

