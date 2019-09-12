Awm Investment Company Has Upped Stake in Primo Water Corp. (PRMW); As Grubhub (GRUB) Shares Declined, Shareholder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Decreased Stake

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) by 30.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 11,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 26,905 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, down from 38,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Grubhub Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $67.5. About 1.00 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Primo Water Corp. (PRMW) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 102,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Primo Water Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 149,643 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.9 – 31km E of Primo Tapia, B.C., MX; 29/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW); 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova(R) System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 08/05/2018 – Primo Water 1Q EPS 4c; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Had Seen 2018 Sales $291M-$300M

Analysts await Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 57.58% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $13.25 million for 120.54 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Grubhub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Share Price Is Up 128% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Whole30, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises & Grubhub Team Up for Healthier Meal Options with Whole30 Delivered – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Stocks Are the Real Winners in the Food Delivery Wars – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akorn Inc. (Call) (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 239,108 shares to 303,000 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Knight Inc. by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Insmed Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM).

More notable recent Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Fast-Growing Small-Caps To Watchâ€¦ – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Primo® Water Selects Nayax as Exclusive Cashless Payment Solution Provider for Its Refill Business – GlobeNewswire” published on November 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Primo Water to Participate in the 39th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Primo Water Completes Refinancing of Credit Facilities – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Primo Water Announces Completion of Phase I Rollout of Credit Card Readers; Receiving Tariff Exemption on Water Dispensers; Entering into an Agreement for Refill in Mexico; and Board Appointment of Susan Cates as the Lead Independent Director – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $106,486 activity. BRENNER RICHARD A bought $17,171 worth of stock. 1,000 shares were bought by Hass David W., worth $11,095. On Wednesday, August 21 the insider Cates Susan E. bought $61,150. 1,000 shares valued at $11,500 were bought by Mills David J on Thursday, August 8.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $522.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reed’s Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) by 524,167 shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 61,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,900 shares, and cut its stake in Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR).