Awm Investment Company Has Upped Liqtech International (LIQT) Stake by $1.34 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Holder Lincluden Management LTD Lowered Its Stake by $372,960

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (LIQT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 672,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.38% . The institutional investor held 5.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41M, up from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Liqtech International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 274,460 shares traded or 30.71% up from the average. LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) has risen 142.73% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 142.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 8,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 163,008 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, down from 171,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 15.39 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 15/05/2018 – Enclara Pharmacia Inks Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS Healthcare, Continues Highest Service Levels for Patient Medication Management; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 63,980 shares to 140,870 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 16,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks owns 3.47 million shares. Huntington Financial Bank owns 0.96% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.37 million shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Company owns 0.34% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 68,180 shares. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 5,197 shares. Smead Capital Mgmt owns 3.47% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.61M shares. Private Wealth Advisors invested in 0.36% or 22,724 shares. Advisors Ok holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 70,682 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 21,325 shares. Wendell David Assocs holds 0.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 56,702 shares. 4.46M were reported by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv owns 1.66% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 161,098 shares. Jag Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 5,449 shares. Professional Advisory Serv has invested 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 28,229 were accumulated by Maple Management.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 322,680 shares to 452,460 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orthopediatrics Corp. by 111,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,041 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology.