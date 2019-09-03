Awm Investment Company Has Upped Holding in Boingo Wireless (WIFI) by $908,615 as Shares Declined; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Cut Boeing Co/The (BA) Position as Share Value Declined

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 43,995 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.78M, down from 45,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $10.85 during the last trading session, reaching $353.24. About 2.82M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – If President Donald Trump imposes a $60 billion tariff on Chinese goods, China can slap back against U.S. companies, such as Boeing; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AERCAP’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING, UPGRADES JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING TO BA1(HYB); 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT SIGNS PACT TO BUY 30 PLANES FROM BOEING; 15/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN THE SERIES A FUNDING ROUND FOR CO’S INVESTMENT IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Gulf Air Set to Take Delivery of Four More Dreamliners This Year; 04/04/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN CHARLES BICKERS COMMENTED VIA EMAIL; 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 13/04/2018 – Russia may stop exporting titanium to Boeing -RIA; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES AND BOEING FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TARGETING 55% LOCALIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 39,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 211,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 171,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 167,679 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 54,236 shares to 65,764 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sharpspring Inc. by 103,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 407,454 shares, and cut its stake in Liveperson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 23,335 shares to 149,955 shares, valued at $16.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 37.90 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.