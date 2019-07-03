Awm Investment Company Has Lowered By $417,060 Its Pc (PCTI) Stake; Lonestar Capital Management Has Cut Its Dycom Inds (DY) Holding

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased Pc (PCTI) stake by 30.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 83,412 shares as Pc (PCTI)’s stock declined 4.49%. The Awm Investment Company Inc holds 190,987 shares with $957,000 value, down from 274,399 last quarter. Pc now has $95.77 million valuation. The stock increased 5.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 80,547 shares traded or 55.35% up from the average. PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) has declined 30.19% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTI News: 08/05/2018 – PCTEL Unveils 900 MHz MIMO Yagi Antennas for Utilities and Industrial IoT; 07/03/2018 – PCTEL Unveils Coach™ Il Antenna for Multi-Network Mobile Routers; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Rev $23.3M; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 22/04/2018 – DJ PCTEL Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTI); 06/03/2018 PCTEL Enhances Public Safety Testing Solution with Printable Reports; 21/03/2018 – PC-Tel at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – PCTEL Announces Multi-GNSS L1/L2/L5 Antennas for Precision Navigation; 15/03/2018 – PCTEL Reports $23.3 Million in Fourth Quarter Revenue; 16/03/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Announces Financial Results

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased Dycom Inds Inc (DY) stake by 54.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as Dycom Inds Inc (DY)’s stock declined 24.00%. The Lonestar Capital Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $4.59 million value, down from 220,000 last quarter. Dycom Inds Inc now has $1.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $58.49. About 156,138 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold PCTI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.65 million shares or 2.36% less from 10.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 488,925 were accumulated by Perritt Capital Inc. Spark Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 19,794 shares in its portfolio. 1.48 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Northern Tru accumulated 0% or 152,737 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 55,141 shares. New England Private Wealth Lc holds 13,000 shares. Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 0% or 19,342 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 130,972 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 91,839 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 88,141 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Saturna Cap Corp owns 12,500 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Com owns 0% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 29,179 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc has 0.01% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 1.43M shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $29,476 activity. Neumann David A also bought $4,658 worth of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) on Friday, June 7. Shares for $4,628 were bought by McGowan Kevin J on Friday, June 14. The insider Bacastow Shelley J bought 1,000 shares worth $4,650.

Analysts await PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) to report earnings on August, 14. PCTI’s profit will be $368,354 for 65.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality.

Awm Investment Company Inc increased Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) stake by 85,051 shares to 2.42M valued at $15.19 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spero Therapeutics Inc. stake by 38,271 shares and now owns 562,296 shares. Reed’s Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) was raised too.

More notable recent PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Motorola to Boost Israel Railways’ Operational Efficiency – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Trade/Antitrust Issues? 5 Top Stocks in Fine Fettle – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does It Make Sense To Buy PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) For Its Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PCTEL Announces 5-Port LTE Multiband Antenna for Fixed Industrial IoT Deployments – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PCTEL Enhances In-Building Public Safety Testing for FirstNet, LTE and P25 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Dycom (NYSE:DY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dycom had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum maintained it with “Buy” rating and $51 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. DA Davidson maintained the shares of DY in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Monday, March 4.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.44M for 17.41 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Dycom Industries, Inc. To Present At The Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference – PRNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.