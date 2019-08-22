Awm Investment Company Has Lowered By $2.30 Million Its Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Holding; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Cut Simon Property Group (SPG) Position

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) stake by 26.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 230,000 shares as Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT)’s stock rose 19.20%. The Awm Investment Company Inc holds 630,000 shares with $6.52 million value, down from 860,000 last quarter. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. now has $479.29 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.12. About 141,493 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) stake by 6.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 109,084 shares as Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)’s stock declined 8.75%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 1.46M shares with $266.77 million value, down from 1.57M last quarter. Simon Property Group Inc now has $45.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $148.84. About 632,801 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties

Awm Investment Company Inc increased Reed’s Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) stake by 2.10 million shares to 2.91M valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spero Therapeutics Inc. stake by 38,271 shares and now owns 562,296 shares. Liqtech International Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) was raised too.

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ultra Clean Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Q4 Earnings Down Y/Y, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Value Idea Contest Update: July – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $283,185 activity. $283,185 worth of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares were bought by GRANGER CLARENCE L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street owns 1.27 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company holds 0% or 10,046 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 0.18% stake. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Victory Cap Management Inc has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 208,910 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt Communication Ltd Partnership stated it has 47,450 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 265,100 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt accumulated 377 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 19,813 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.03% or 203,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Moreover, Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 720 shares. Lyon Street Limited Co invested in 63,829 shares. 324,184 are owned by Ameriprise Financial Incorporated.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale – Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Stays Positive on Top Dividend REITs as Sector Boom Continues – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 16 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,160 shares. Moreover, Arrow Fincl Corporation has 0.08% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 1,885 shares. First Manhattan reported 0.03% stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.07% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 21,691 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 332 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0.11% or 101,509 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 480,453 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Athena Capital Advisors Limited Company owns 410,760 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.12% or 81,961 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Assocs reported 23,600 shares. Altfest L J & holds 0.06% or 2,596 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 1,196 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Simon Property (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property has $19800 highest and $18000 lowest target. $190.33’s average target is 27.88% above currents $148.84 stock price. Simon Property had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SPG in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Monday, February 25 to “Hold”.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased Industrial Logistics Ppty Trust stake by 202,463 shares to 1.15 million valued at $23.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) stake by 100,104 shares and now owns 1.07M shares. Sba Communications Corp was raised too.