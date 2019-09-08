Awm Investment Company Has Increased Reed’s (REED) Position; Shareholder Hutchinson Capital Management Has Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Reed’s Inc. (REED) by 259.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 2.10M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.56% . The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 809,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Reed’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 55,669 shares traded. Reed's, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) has risen 25.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 91,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, up from 83,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pc (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 83,412 shares to 190,987 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology by 57,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,714 shares, and cut its stake in Scpharmaceuticals Inc..

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc Ord Shs by 507,432 shares to 10,801 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.