Awm Investment Company Has Increased Its Pfsweb (PFSW) Stake; BONAVISTA ENERGY ORDINARY SHARES C (BNPUF) Shorts Lowered By 0.46%

Awm Investment Company Inc increased Pfsweb Inc. (PFSW) stake by 64.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Awm Investment Company Inc acquired 719,182 shares as Pfsweb Inc. (PFSW)’s stock declined 22.36%. The Awm Investment Company Inc holds 1.83 million shares with $7.42M value, up from 1.11M last quarter. Pfsweb Inc. now has $50.14M valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.58. About 7,817 shares traded. PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) has declined 61.18% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PFSW News: 10/05/2018 – PFSWEB INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 SFE REVENUE TO RANGE BETWEEN $237 MLN AND $247 MLN; 10/05/2018 – PFSweb 1Q Rev $78.4M; 15/03/2018 – PFSWEB INC – EXPECTS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO RANGE BETWEEN $24 MLN AND $26 MLN; 15/03/2018 – PFSWEB INC – EXPECTS 2018 SFE REVENUE TO RANGE BETWEEN $237 MLN AND $247 MLN, REFLECTING UP TO 5% GROWTH FROM 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ PFSweb Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFSW); 22/05/2018 – ANCORA SAYS IT BOOSTED ITS PFSWEB STAKE TO 6.22%; 16/03/2018 – PFSWEB INC PFSW.O : DOUGHERTY AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9; 10/05/2018 – PFSweb 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 PFSweb 4Q EPS 19c; 22/05/2018 – PFSWEB HOLDER ANCORA ADVISORS BOOSTED STAKE BY 1%

BONAVISTA ENERGY CORP ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:BNPUF) had a decrease of 0.46% in short interest. BNPUF’s SI was 2.30 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.46% from 2.31 million shares previously. With 6,200 avg volume, 372 days are for BONAVISTA ENERGY CORP ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:BNPUF)’s short sellers to cover BNPUF’s short positions. The stock increased 17.36% or $0.0888 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6. About 5,650 shares traded or 80.45% up from the average. Bonavista Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:BNPUF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold PFSW shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.66 million shares or 2.09% less from 9.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Partners Management reported 68,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 42,957 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 762,332 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW). Arrowstreet Capital LP owns 0% invested in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) for 51,962 shares. Moreover, Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has 0.01% invested in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW). Teton Advsrs Inc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW). Geode Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 109,572 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1,216 shares stake. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 143,700 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 13,808 shares. Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc owns 306,137 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon holds 0% or 35,260 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0% in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW).

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased Ceva Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) stake by 254,947 shares to 480,000 valued at $11.69 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) stake by 41,033 shares and now owns 24,731 shares. Impinj Inc. was reduced too.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $105,618 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $6,845 was made by Rosenzweig Benjamin L on Wednesday, August 14. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $2,400 was bought by Thomann R Zach. On Wednesday, May 22 WILLOUGHBY MICHAEL C bought $4,940 worth of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) or 1,235 shares. 15,000 shares valued at $32,123 were bought by MADDEN THOMAS J on Friday, August 30.

