Awm Investment Company Has Decreased Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Holding by $2.30 Million; Personal Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding as Shares Declined

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 630,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, down from 860,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.01% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 307,730 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 65,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 445,606 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.10M, down from 511,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.75. About 2.27M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR) by 7,520 shares to 74,467 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 42,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 447,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field Main National Bank has invested 0.21% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Horan Llc has invested 0.1% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). First Heartland Consultants invested in 4,219 shares. Assets Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.24% or 16,666 shares. Paloma Partners Communications has 0.18% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Orrstown Financial Services holds 1,450 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 166,408 shares. D E Shaw & has 0.05% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va invested in 21,595 shares. 17,617 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc. Aspiriant Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Nuwave Investment Ltd owns 1,320 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has 0.22% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 53,213 shares. Natixis owns 88,182 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Bancorp And Trust Of Newtown holds 14,870 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 13,390 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 265,100 shares in its portfolio. Thb Asset Mngmt owns 475,380 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 7,986 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bankshares owns 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 71,100 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 12,530 shares. The Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 60,184 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 94,269 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 568,556 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Lc holds 11,500 shares. Frontier Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 1.88M shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 15,109 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 3.25 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvectra Corporation by 50,000 shares to 319,089 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reed’s Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) by 2.10 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aqua Metals Inc..

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $283,185 activity.