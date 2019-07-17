Awm Investment Company Has Decreased Its Dsp Group (DSPG) Stake by $4.52 Million as Valuation Rose; As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Market Value Rose, Holder Fortress Investment Group Has Lowered Stake

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc. (DSPG) by 41.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 322,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 452,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, down from 775,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Dsp Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.83. About 228,250 shares traded or 36.55% up from the average. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 16.80% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Rev $28.1M; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock exits mutual fund venture with India’s DSP Group; 11/04/2018 – DSP Concepts Promotes Car Audio Expert Michael Fabry as General Manager of its Stuttgart Office; 07/05/2018 – Blackrock to Sell Stake in Indian Joint Venture to DSP; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY STAKE IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 02/05/2018 – MIRAE ASSET, DSP JOIN RACE TO ACQUIRE IDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT: BS; 11/04/2018 – DSP Group Launches Production-Ready Module for Industrial IoT Applications; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and Al Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 635,561 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold DSPG shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 15.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clal Insurance Enter holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 53,178 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 6,540 shares. Voya Investment Management Lc has 18,058 shares. Pnc Services Grp invested in 1,557 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Fincl Bank has 18,706 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 7,629 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 293 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 59,191 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com has 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). 12,049 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 1.40 million shares. Bank Of America Corp De reported 31,132 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zafgen Inc. by 698,320 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spero Therapeutics Inc. by 38,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Aqua Metals Inc..

Analysts await DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. DSPG’s profit will be $454,298 for 185.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by DSP Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,490 activity.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.17M for 11.63 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

