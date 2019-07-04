Awm Investment Company Has Boosted Reed’s (REED) Holding By $4.20 Million; SALESFORCE.COM (CRM) Shorts Increased By 1.67%

Awm Investment Company Inc increased Reed’s Inc. (REED) stake by 259.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Awm Investment Company Inc acquired 2.10M shares as Reed’s Inc. (REED)’s stock rose 42.75%. The Awm Investment Company Inc holds 2.91M shares with $8.41M value, up from 809,202 last quarter. Reed’s Inc. now has $120.17 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.57. About 17,161 shares traded. Reed's, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) has risen 47.69% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.26% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c

SALESFORCE.COM Inc (NYSE:CRM) had an increase of 1.67% in short interest. CRM’s SI was 10.41M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.67% from 10.24 million shares previously. With 5.09 million avg volume, 2 days are for SALESFORCE.COM Inc (NYSE:CRM)’s short sellers to cover CRM’s short positions. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.61M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased Scpharmaceuticals Inc. stake by 167,447 shares to 246,057 valued at $738,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 65,000 shares. American Superconductor Corp was reduced too.

Among 30 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 42 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Wedbush. Barclays Capital maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $180 target. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Nomura. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Societe Generale. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Goldman Sachs. Deutsche Bank maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $185 target.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company has market cap of $120.82 billion. The firm offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It has a 106.2 P/E ratio. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with clients on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 43 sales for $37.62 million activity. The insider Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $17,051. $941,979 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Harris Parker. Shares for $815,800 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. On Tuesday, January 29 Benioff Marc sold $2.23M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 15,000 shares. Another trade for 9,067 shares valued at $1.36 million was made by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, January 23. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. Shares for $73,082 were sold by Robbins Cynthia G..

