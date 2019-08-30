Awm Investment Company Continues to Hold Stake in Boingo Wireless (WIFI); Venbio Select Advisor Holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Has Lowered by $9.10 Million

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 39,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 211,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, up from 171,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.22M market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 507,528 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 4.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.72M, down from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.63. About 867,181 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 2.70M shares to 7.42 million shares, valued at $39.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 269,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Horizon Pharma prices stock offering at $24.50; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Horizon Therapeutics plc Names Andy Pasternak Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of HZNP September 20th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atika Cap Management reported 0.83% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management owns 152,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 9,717 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt accumulated 36,227 shares. Moreover, Stevens Capital Management Lp has 0.09% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 81,882 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Ltd has 0.12% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 226,881 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 1.19 million shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated owns 16.88M shares. Regent Mgmt Ltd accumulated 90,150 shares. Blackrock reported 0.02% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Bogle Inv Management Lp De holds 0.93% or 459,243 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invests LP has 419,047 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 699,197 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 294 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.07M shares. Metropolitan Life has 23,034 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Mgmt Llc holds 525,379 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Grp Inc has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 9,347 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated owns 238,403 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Etrade Ltd Co owns 17,433 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blair William And Company Il owns 91,835 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blackrock owns 3.15M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc reported 361,631 shares stake. Oppenheimer &, a New York-based fund reported 15,927 shares. 626 are owned by Macquarie Group Limited. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 306 shares. First Republic Investment Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FSLY, PSTG, SPLK and WIFI among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Boingo Wireless Prices $175 Million Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Netgear Beats Conservative Guidance on Improved Retail Demand – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why ON Semiconductor Dropped $1 Billion to Acquire Connectivity Technologist Quantenna – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scpharmaceuticals Inc. by 167,447 shares to 246,057 shares, valued at $738,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biofrontera Ag (Germany) by 2.16M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL).