Aware Inc. (AWRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Both Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware Inc. 3 4.00 N/A 0.09 31.44 Zuora Inc. 19 6.61 N/A -0.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aware Inc. and Zuora Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aware Inc. and Zuora Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3% Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6%

Liquidity

Aware Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.7 and 14.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zuora Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Aware Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zuora Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aware Inc. and Zuora Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.3% and 55.5%. About 3.6% of Aware Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Zuora Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61% Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25%

For the past year Aware Inc. was more bearish than Zuora Inc.

Summary

Aware Inc. beats Zuora Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.