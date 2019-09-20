Aware Inc. (AWRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

Both Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware Inc. 3 3.66 N/A 0.09 31.44 Verb Technology Company Inc. 3 6.87 N/A -0.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aware Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3% Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6%

Volatility & Risk

Aware Inc. has a -0.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Verb Technology Company Inc. has beta of -0.51 which is 151.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aware Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Verb Technology Company Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus target price and a 215.32% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aware Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Aware Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 37.75% are Verb Technology Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36%

For the past year Aware Inc. has stronger performance than Verb Technology Company Inc.

Summary

Aware Inc. beats Verb Technology Company Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.