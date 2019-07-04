Aware Inc. (AWRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware Inc. 4 4.16 N/A 0.09 35.89 Synaptics Incorporated 36 0.66 N/A -0.12 0.00

Demonstrates Aware Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3% Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Aware Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.18 beta. Competitively, Synaptics Incorporated’s 10.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

Aware Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.7 while its Quick Ratio is 14.7. On the competitive side is, Synaptics Incorporated which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Aware Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Synaptics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aware Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 0 5 1 2.17

On the other hand, Synaptics Incorporated’s potential upside is 33.77% and its average price target is $40.17.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.1% of Aware Inc. shares and 100% of Synaptics Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 3.4% of Aware Inc. shares. Competitively, Synaptics Incorporated has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aware Inc. -0.62% -5% -10.03% -14.32% -20.25% -10.53% Synaptics Incorporated -3.48% -13.1% -20.88% -12.14% -23.13% -12.85%

For the past year Aware Inc. has stronger performance than Synaptics Incorporated

Summary

Aware Inc. beats Synaptics Incorporated on 7 of the 9 factors.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.