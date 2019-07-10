Aware Inc. (AWRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Both Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware Inc. 4 4.14 N/A 0.09 35.89 StoneCo Ltd. 28 0.00 N/A 0.46 56.49

Table 1 highlights Aware Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. StoneCo Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Aware Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Aware Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aware Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aware Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.7 while its Quick Ratio is 14.7. On the competitive side is, StoneCo Ltd. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Aware Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to StoneCo Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aware Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75

On the other hand, StoneCo Ltd.’s potential upside is 7.14% and its average price target is $33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aware Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.1% and 74%. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Aware Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aware Inc. -0.62% -5% -10.03% -14.32% -20.25% -10.53% StoneCo Ltd. -4.13% -27.09% 22.65% -4.24% 0% 42.14%

For the past year Aware Inc. has -10.53% weaker performance while StoneCo Ltd. has 42.14% stronger performance.

Summary

StoneCo Ltd. beats Aware Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.