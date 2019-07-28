Aware Inc. (AWRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT)

We are comparing Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) and Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware Inc. 3 3.97 N/A 0.09 35.89 Red Hat Inc. 182 0.00 N/A 2.39 77.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aware Inc. and Red Hat Inc. Red Hat Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Aware Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Aware Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3% Red Hat Inc. 0.00% 30.1% 8.4%

Risk & Volatility

Aware Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.18 beta. Competitively, Red Hat Inc.’s beta is 0.51 which is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aware Inc. are 14.7 and 14.7. Competitively, Red Hat Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aware Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Red Hat Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aware Inc. and Red Hat Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Red Hat Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Red Hat Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $190 average target price and a 1.22% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.1% of Aware Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.1% of Red Hat Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% are Aware Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Red Hat Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aware Inc. -0.62% -5% -10.03% -14.32% -20.25% -10.53% Red Hat Inc. 0.53% 1.63% 2.94% 6.64% 12.46% 5.49%

For the past year Aware Inc. had bearish trend while Red Hat Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Red Hat Inc. beats Aware Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Red Hat, Inc. provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications. The company offers application development-related and other technology solutions, such as Red Hat JBoss Middleware, a solution for developing, deploying, and managing applications; integrating applications, data, and devices; and automating business processes in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat cloud offerings, a software solution that enables customers to build and manage various cloud computing environments; Red Hat Mobile, a software development platform that enables customers to develop, integrate, deploy, and manage mobile applications for enterprises; and Red Hat Storage, a software solution that enables customers to manage large, unstructured, or semi-structured data in hybrid cloud environments. It also provides consulting, support, and training services; and real-time operating system, distributed computing, directory services, and user authentication. Red Hat, Inc. has a collaboration with Wipro Limited to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was formerly known as Red Hat Software, Inc. and changed its name to Red Hat, Inc. in June 1999. Red Hat, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.