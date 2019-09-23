Aware Inc. (AWRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Both Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware Inc. 3 3.87 N/A 0.09 31.44 Fortinet Inc. 82 6.84 N/A 2.18 36.86

Demonstrates Aware Inc. and Fortinet Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Fortinet Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Aware Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Aware Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Fortinet Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aware Inc. and Fortinet Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3% Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12%

Risk & Volatility

Aware Inc. is 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.23 beta. Fortinet Inc. on the other hand, has 1.09 beta which makes it 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aware Inc. are 14.7 and 14.7. Competitively, Fortinet Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aware Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortinet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aware Inc. and Fortinet Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

Competitively Fortinet Inc. has an average price target of $86.83, with potential upside of 10.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.3% of Aware Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.4% of Fortinet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.6% of Aware Inc. shares. Competitively, Fortinet Inc. has 11.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61% Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03%

For the past year Aware Inc. had bearish trend while Fortinet Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats Aware Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.