Aware Inc. (AWRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Both Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware Inc. 3 3.83 N/A 0.09 31.44 ePlus inc. 82 0.76 N/A 4.66 16.29

Demonstrates Aware Inc. and ePlus inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. ePlus inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Aware Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Aware Inc. is presently more expensive than ePlus inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aware Inc. and ePlus inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3% ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1%

Risk and Volatility

Aware Inc. has a -0.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ePlus inc.’s beta is 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aware Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.7 and 14.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ePlus inc. are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. Aware Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ePlus inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.3% of Aware Inc. shares and 93.1% of ePlus inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.6% of Aware Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of ePlus inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61% ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65%

For the past year Aware Inc. had bearish trend while ePlus inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats Aware Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.