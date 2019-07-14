Aware Inc. (AWRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

This is a contrast between Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware Inc. 4 4.02 N/A 0.09 35.89 Elastic N.V. 82 25.87 N/A -1.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aware Inc. and Elastic N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3% Elastic N.V. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aware Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.7 and 14.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Elastic N.V. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Aware Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Elastic N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Aware Inc. and Elastic N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Elastic N.V. 0 2 3 2.60

Elastic N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $103.8 consensus target price and a 11.30% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aware Inc. and Elastic N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.1% and 52.5%. Insiders held 3.4% of Aware Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Elastic N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aware Inc. -0.62% -5% -10.03% -14.32% -20.25% -10.53% Elastic N.V. -0.55% 1.05% -6.26% 16.02% 0% 15.89%

For the past year Aware Inc. had bearish trend while Elastic N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Aware Inc. beats Elastic N.V.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.