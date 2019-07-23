Aware Inc. (AWRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware Inc. 3 4.00 N/A 0.09 35.89 Arco Platform Limited 33 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aware Inc. and Arco Platform Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aware Inc. and Arco Platform Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3% Arco Platform Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aware Inc. is 14.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.7. The Current Ratio of rival Arco Platform Limited is 17.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 16.8. Arco Platform Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aware Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aware Inc. and Arco Platform Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Arco Platform Limited’s potential upside is 2.40% and its consensus target price is $46.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.1% of Aware Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Arco Platform Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.4% of Aware Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.44% are Arco Platform Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aware Inc. -0.62% -5% -10.03% -14.32% -20.25% -10.53% Arco Platform Limited -5.4% 9.52% 37.34% 72.24% 0% 65.46%

For the past year Aware Inc. has -10.53% weaker performance while Arco Platform Limited has 65.46% stronger performance.

Summary

Aware Inc. beats Arco Platform Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.