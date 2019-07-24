Aware Inc. (AWRE) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Comparison side by side

Since Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware Inc. 3 3.99 N/A 0.09 35.89 RealPage Inc. 60 6.72 N/A 0.37 161.42

In table 1 we can see Aware Inc. and RealPage Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. RealPage Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Aware Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Aware Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than RealPage Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aware Inc. and RealPage Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3% RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Aware Inc.’s current beta is -0.18 and it happens to be 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. RealPage Inc.’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aware Inc. is 14.7 while its Current Ratio is 14.7. Meanwhile, RealPage Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Aware Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aware Inc. and RealPage Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RealPage Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Meanwhile, RealPage Inc.’s consensus target price is $68, while its potential upside is 6.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aware Inc. and RealPage Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.1% and 87%. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Aware Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 13.3% are RealPage Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aware Inc. -0.62% -5% -10.03% -14.32% -20.25% -10.53% RealPage Inc. 2.33% -6.05% 3.73% 17.68% 1.95% 24.61%

For the past year Aware Inc. has -10.53% weaker performance while RealPage Inc. has 24.61% stronger performance.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats Aware Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.