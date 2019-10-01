Aware Inc. (AWRE) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Comparison side by side

Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware Inc. 3 0.00 14.14M 0.09 31.44 Progress Software Corporation 39 1.47 44.10M 1.16 37.45

Table 1 demonstrates Aware Inc. and Progress Software Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Progress Software Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Aware Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Aware Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Progress Software Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aware Inc. and Progress Software Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware Inc. 486,395,376.84% 3.2% 3% Progress Software Corporation 112,442,631.31% 16.9% 7.8%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.23 beta means Aware Inc.’s volatility is 123.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Progress Software Corporation has beta of 0.75 which is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aware Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.7 and 14.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Progress Software Corporation are 1 and 1 respectively. Aware Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aware Inc. and Progress Software Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Progress Software Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $49 consensus price target and a 28.74% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aware Inc. and Progress Software Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.3% and 94.4%. 3.6% are Aware Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61% Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98%

For the past year Aware Inc. had bearish trend while Progress Software Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats Aware Inc. on 12 of the 14 factors.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.