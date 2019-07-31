Aware Inc. (AWRE) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Aware Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Aware Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.16% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aware Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.20% 3.00% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Aware Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aware Inc. N/A 3 35.89 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Aware Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Aware Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.06 2.15 3.79 2.66

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 134.87%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aware Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aware Inc. -0.62% -5% -10.03% -14.32% -20.25% -10.53% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Aware Inc. has -10.53% weaker performance while Aware Inc.’s rivals have 41.26% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aware Inc. are 14.7 and 14.7. Competitively, Aware Inc.’s peers have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aware Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aware Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.18 shows that Aware Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aware Inc.’s peers are 22.86% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

Aware Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aware Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Aware Inc.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.