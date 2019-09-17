Aware Inc. (AWRE) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aware Inc. has 32.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Aware Inc. has 3.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aware Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.20% 3.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Aware Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aware Inc. N/A 3 31.44 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Aware Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Aware Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Aware Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.85 2.48 2.66

The peers have a potential upside of 157.79%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aware Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Aware Inc. had bearish trend while Aware Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Aware Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.7 and a Quick Ratio of 14.7. Competitively, Aware Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Aware Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aware Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Aware Inc. is 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.23. Competitively, Aware Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Aware Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aware Inc.’s competitors beat Aware Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.