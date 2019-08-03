Aware Inc. (AWRE) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware Inc. 3 3.67 N/A 0.09 31.44 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aware Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc. Cheetah Mobile Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Aware Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Aware Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3% Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Aware Inc. has a -0.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s beta is 2.14 which is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aware Inc. is 14.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.7. The Current Ratio of rival Cheetah Mobile Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. Aware Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aware Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s average price target is $5.8, while its potential upside is 85.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aware Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.3% and 16.4%. Aware Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.6%. Comparatively, Cheetah Mobile Inc. has 16.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61% Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64%

For the past year Aware Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Summary

Aware Inc. beats Cheetah Mobile Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.